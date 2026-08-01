Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Black Country. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ava, who disappeared from Cradley Heath on Friday, 31 July. She was last seen at approximately 1.07pm and has not been heard from since.

West Midlands Police issued an urgent appeal late on Friday evening, asking the public to help locate the missing schoolgirl. A spokesperson said:

“Missing: Have you seen Ava aged 12 from Cradley Heath?

“Ava was last seen at 13:07hrs on 31/07 wearing a long sleeve black top, black shorts, white shoes and a black rucksack.

“If you see Ava please call 999 quoting log number 4104-310726.”

Description

When she was last seen, Ava was wearing:

A long-sleeved black top

Black shorts

White shoes

A black rucksack

Police have not released any further details about where she may have travelled.

Public Asked to Call 999

Due to Ava’s age, officers are urging anyone who believes they have seen her to call 999 immediately. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Midlands Police, quoting log number 4104-310726.