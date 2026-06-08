Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

A 46-year-old man from Thornaby, Jeremiah Parchment, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court following his conviction for violent sexual offences. The sentencing on Friday 5 June 2026 concludes a jury trial where Parchment was found guilty of rape, strangulation, and assault in a sustained campaign of terror against his victim.

Multiple Serious Convictions

Parchment was convicted of two counts of rape, three counts of intentional strangulation, and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). Despite denying all charges throughout the trial, the jury found him guilty on every count.

Victims Harrowing Testimony

The court heard how Parchment repeatedly subjected the victim to life-threatening violence, including physical assaults and repeated strangulation, causing her to fear for her life during the attacks.

Police Commend Victim Courage

The case was brought to light after the victim bravely reported the abuse to the Cleveland Police. Temporary Detective Constable Terri Seymour praised the victim’s immense courage and determination throughout the investigation and trial.