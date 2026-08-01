Railway Worker Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Brutal Assault at Whitechapel Station

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a railway worker suffered a broken eye socket in a violent assault at Whitechapel station after asking a passenger to stop vaping. The attack happened at around 11.30am on Monday, 29 June, on the Elizabeth line platform at Whitechapel station.

Staff Member Seriously Injured

According to investigators, the railway worker approached a woman and asked her to stop vaping on the platform. Police say the woman then launched a violent attack, repeatedly punching the staff member in the face before kicking them in the chest. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken eye socket.

CCTV Appeal

British Transport Police (BTP) have now released CCTV footage of a woman they believe may have important information about the incident. A spokesperson for the force said:

“Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information which could help their investigation.”

Appeal for Information

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the woman or witnessed the assault to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the relevant incident details. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The investigation remains ongoing.