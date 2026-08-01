Police Urge Parents to Know Where Their Teenagers Are After Disorder Leaves Youth Injured in Eastleigh

Police have urged parents and guardians to take greater responsibility for knowing where their teenagers are spending their evenings after disorder involving a large group of young people left one youth with a suspected broken wrist. The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday 31 July outside the Swan Shopping Centre in Eastleigh, where a significant number of teenagers had gathered. According to Hampshire Police, violence broke out within the group, resulting in a male youth being assaulted. He suffered a suspected broken wrist during the incident.

“Outcome Could Have Been Life-Changing”

PC Graham said officers were particularly concerned by the level of violence displayed during the disorder. He warned the victim came within centimetres of striking his head on the corner of a brick wall.

“Had that happened, the outcome could have been far more serious and potentially life-changing,” he said.

Appeal to Parents

Following the incident, police are urging parents and guardians to take an active interest in where their children are spending their evenings, who they are with and how they are behaving in public. PC Graham said:

“Do you know where they are spending their time during the early evening?”

He added that parental responsibility does not end when a child leaves home.

“It is not the responsibility of shop staff, security personnel or members of the public to supervise young people.

“We ask parents and guardians to work with us to ensure Eastleigh remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Majority of Young People Praised

Police stressed that the behaviour of those involved should not reflect on the wider community of young people in Eastleigh. PC Graham said the vast majority of teenagers are respectful and law-abiding, but warned that violence, intimidation and anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.

Ongoing Enquiries

Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing. Police are continuing to encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about their whereabouts, friendships and behaviour in public as part of efforts to keep both young people and the wider community safe.