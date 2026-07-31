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CRUEL AND HEARTLESS Man and Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable 28-Year-Old After Months of “Cruel and Deplorable” Abuse

Man and Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable 28-Year-Old After Months of “Cruel and Deplorable” Abuse

A man and woman have been convicted of murdering a vulnerable 28-year-old man after subjecting him to months of horrific abuse that left him severely malnourished, covered in injuries and with dozens of broken bones. A jury at Stafford Crown Court found Kenneth Newton, 57, and Melanie James, 63, guilty of murdering Rubin Blount, who had been living under their care at a property in Birmingham. The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on 25 September.

Victim Weighed Just Six Stone

Mr Blount, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was taken to hospital on 27 November 2022 after becoming seriously unwell. Shortly after arriving, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Although doctors managed to resuscitate him, they discovered he was suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration and weighed just six stone (40kg). Medical examinations revealed the full extent of his injuries. He was suffering from extensive pneumonia, serious infections, burns, lesions, grazes and multiple fractures. Doctors found 50 fractured ribs, with 47 of those injuries inflicted in the weeks leading up to his death. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Mr Blount died three days later.

Months of Abuse

Staffordshire Police said their investigation uncovered evidence of prolonged physical and psychological abuse carried out by Newton and James. Detectives found the pair repeatedly threatened, verbally abused and assaulted Mr Blount while mocking his appearance and intellect. They also forced him to stand for prolonged periods and denied him medical treatment as his condition deteriorated. Officers who examined the property also discovered mould and what police described as “abhorrent conditions” in the room where Mr Blount had been living.

Violent Assaults

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Mr Blount’s injuries were the result of repeated violent assaults carried out by the defendants. The court heard Newton and James intended to cause him serious harm. Following the trial, Detective Chief Inspector Sean Fitzgerald described the abuse suffered by Mr Blount as:

“Both cruel and deplorable.”

He added:

“Our thoughts remain with Rubin’s parents, who have endured unimaginable heartache, and with members of the local community who knew him.”

Sentencing

Kenneth Newton and Melanie James will return to Stafford Crown Court on 25 September, where they face mandatory life sentences after being convicted of Mr Blount’s murder. The case has been described by investigators as one of the most disturbing examples of sustained abuse of a vulnerable adult, with police praising those involved in securing justice for Mr Blount and his family.

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Topics :Crime

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