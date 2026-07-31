Spain has rushed military and police reinforcements to the North African enclave of Ceuta after an unprecedented surge of migrants crossed the border from Morocco, overwhelming local authorities and triggering a major humanitarian emergency. Spanish officials have deployed additional security personnel and emergency resources as thousands of people entered the Spanish territory by land and sea, with local services struggling to cope. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are expected to visit the enclave to assess the situation.

Reports of Tens of Thousands Crossing

Reports from Spanish and international media suggest that up to 49,000 migrants may have crossed into Ceuta within a 24-hour period, although Spanish authorities have not officially confirmed that figure. Independent reporting has confirmed that thousands entered the enclave during the surge. If confirmed, the reported total would amount to more than half of Ceuta’s population of around 84,000 residents.

Deaths Reported During Crossing

Authorities say multiple people have died during the crossings, with fatalities reported after migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea or negotiate the border. Reports indicate many of the deaths occurred through drowning, while others were linked to crushing incidents during the chaotic surge. Estimates of the death toll vary, with officials confirming multiple fatalities while other reports place the number higher.

Emergency Services Overwhelmed

The sudden influx has placed enormous pressure on emergency services and reception facilities. Video footage shared online shows large numbers of people entering the enclave via beaches, swimming around border barriers and gathering in the streets after crossing. Authorities have warned that accommodation centres have become severely overcrowded, with many migrants left waiting outdoors while emergency humanitarian assistance is organised.

Spain Deploys Reinforcements

The Spanish government has sent additional police officers and military personnel to Ceuta to reinforce border security and support local authorities. Officials say they are working closely with Morocco to restore order and manage the situation, while discussions continue over returning migrants who entered the territory irregularly.

Political and Humanitarian Response

The crisis has reignited debate over migration and border security across Europe. Ceuta, although located on the North African coast, is Spanish sovereign territory and forms part of the European Union’s external border. Spanish authorities say the immediate priority is protecting lives, restoring order and providing humanitarian assistance while efforts continue to establish the full scale of the crossings.