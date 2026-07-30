Serial Sex Offender Jailed After Exposing Himself to Women on Trains Twice in Three Days

A serial sex offender who repeatedly targeted lone women by exposing himself on trains has been jailed following an investigation by British Transport Police. Oliver Shoesmith, 44, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of exposure. He was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Targeted Lone Women on Two Train Journeys

The offences took place in August 2024, just two days apart. On 20 August, Shoesmith boarded a train travelling from Guildford to Farnham, where he deliberately sat opposite a lone woman despite there being plenty of empty seats elsewhere in the carriage. He then exposed himself before moving through the train and repeating the offence towards another female passenger. Just two days later, Shoesmith boarded a service from Brighton to Bedford and again targeted a lone woman. The court heard he sat close to her before exposing himself and masturbating while staring directly at her. The distressed victim alerted railway staff, who came to her assistance.

Repeat Offender Already Behind Bars

British Transport Police said Shoesmith has a long history of sexual offending. He was previously jailed in 2018 for exposure and sexual assault, before being imprisoned again in 2024 for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and committing further exposure offences. While serving that sentence, detectives linked him to the two railway incidents. He was arrested at HMP Five Wells on 6 November 2025, where he admitted both offences during interview before later pleading guilty in court.

Detective Welcomes Sentence

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Ewen Roberts, of British Transport Police, said:

“Shoesmith has repeatedly targeted lone women on the railway in deliberate and horrific acts.

“His behaviour, repeated time and again, is completely unacceptable and I’m pleased he’s back behind bars.”

Protecting Passengers

British Transport Police continues to encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses sexual offences on the railway to report them immediately. Incidents can be reported by texting 61016 or by calling 999 in an emergency.