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VICTIM PRAISED Sex Offender Jailed After Targeting Child in Rochester

Sex Offender Jailed After Targeting Child in Rochester

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after abusing a child in Rochester, with detectives praising the victim’s courage in coming forward years after the offences took place. Manh Hung Le, 45, of Grove Street, Deptford, London, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, 21 July 2026. He had denied the allegations but was convicted following a trial.

Child Subjected to Sexual Abuse

Kent Police launched an investigation after the victim disclosed they had been forced to watch pornography and perform an indecent act several years earlier. Le was arrested in April 2023 before being charged with sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch a sexual act. Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, he was found guilty of both offences.

Lengthy Restrictions Imposed

In addition to his prison sentence, Le was made subject to a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). He will also remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Victim’s Bravery Praised

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ella Bootes said:

“Le’s actions have caused significant and lasting trauma for his vulnerable victim, who we commend for their bravery in coming forward.

“Le did not show any remorse for his actions and, by reporting his abuse, the victim has enabled us to secure his imprisonment and safeguard other children who may have been at risk.”

Police Encourage Victims to Report Abuse

Kent Police continue to encourage victims of sexual offences, regardless of when the abuse occurred, to come forward and report it. Officers say specialist investigators are available to support victims throughout the criminal justice process while working to bring offenders before the courts.

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