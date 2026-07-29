Norwegian Teen Convicted Over UK Assassination Plot Linked to Sanctioned Crime Network

A Norwegian teenager has been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder after travelling to the UK armed with two firearms in what police described as a planned assassination linked to a sanctioned organised crime network. Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, was found guilty following a two-week trial at the Old Bailey, after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London uncovered evidence that he had travelled to Britain intending to carry out a contract killing. Natland had already admitted offences relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition.

Arrested Before Alleged Murder Could Be Carried Out

Counter Terrorism officers arrested Natland at a hotel in Huddersfield during the early hours of 19 March 2025, just two days after he arrived in the UK via Manchester Airport. During a search of his hotel room, officers discovered a plastic bag hidden beneath his bed containing:

A semi-automatic pistol

A revolver

Nineteen rounds of ammunition

Detectives later established that Natland had travelled by taxi to a wooded area near Huddersfield, where he collected the weapons from a concealed “hide”.

Messages Revealed Detailed Murder Instructions

The investigation uncovered extensive digital evidence showing Natland had been recruited while still in Norway. Police said he had been contacted through social media by an individual using the username “Agent 47”, who allegedly offered him €25,000 to carry out a shooting in the UK. The messages included:

Flight instructions to travel to Britain.

Maps, photographs and videos showing where to collect the firearms.

Directions to collect money from an address in Huddersfield.

Instructions on where to book accommodation.

Throughout his time in Britain, Natland exchanged messages with friends in Norway, including photographs of the firearms. When one friend asked whether he had tested the weapons, Natland allegedly replied:

“Hell no. They will be tested on the guy.”

Links to Sanctioned Crime Network

Counter Terrorism Policing said Natland had been tasked by the Foxtrot Network, an organised crime group that has been sanctioned by the UK Government and has also been linked to criminal activity carried out on behalf of the Iranian regime. Although investigators have never identified the intended victim, officers said the evidence clearly demonstrated Natland understood he had travelled to the UK to kill someone.

Defence Rejected by Jury

During the trial, Natland claimed he never intended to carry out the assassination. Instead, he told the court he planned to shoot himself in the foot so he could avoid reprisals from those who had sent him on the mission. The jury rejected that explanation and unanimously convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder.

Counter Terrorism Police Praise International Cooperation

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“Due to the swift and professional work of CTP London officers, supported by officers from West Yorkshire Police and CTP North East, Natland was arrested before he was able to carry out a murder in the UK.

“This investigation highlights the importance of the strong links with our international law enforcement partners to counter the very real threat of criminal organisations across European borders.

“We’ve worked particularly closely with colleagues from Norwegian law enforcement authorities and as a result, we have stopped somebody from being assassinated here in the UK.

“Our investigation, which remains ongoing, has also resulted in two lethal weapons and ammunition being taken out of criminal hands and off the streets of the UK, which has undoubtedly made the public safer.”

Investigation Continues

Natland, who previously admitted two counts of possessing firearms and ammunition, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in October. Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed the wider investigation remains ongoing. In September 2025, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder before being released under investigation. Separately, two men aged 30 and 27 were arrested in Bradford in May on suspicion of handling a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to the investigation. They were later released on bail while enquiries continue.