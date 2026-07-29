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STATION ATTACKER JAILED Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

A sex offender who targeted a lone woman before sexually assaulting her twice at London’s Euston Station has been jailed for two years following a British Transport Police investigation.

Obinwa Obichukwu, 45, of Armstrong Close, Hertfordshire, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on 21 July after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Woman Targeted Outside Euston Station

The court heard the offences took place on the evening of 20 August 2023 as the victim walked towards Euston Station.

Obichukwu initially approached the woman and asked what music she was listening to before putting his arm around her shoulder and asking her to return home with him.

As she continued walking along Euston Road, he grabbed her hand and repeatedly told her he loved her.

Assaulted Twice

When the woman reached the entrance to Euston Station, Obichukwu prevented her from entering before sexually assaulting her.

The victim made her way into the station and headed down the escalators towards the London Underground.

However, the court heard Obichukwu followed her and sexually assaulted her for a second time near the ticket barriers.

The woman managed to push him away before escaping and reporting the incident to British Transport Police (BTP).

CCTV and Victim’s Evidence Led to Conviction

Detectives used CCTV footage from the station to identify Obichukwu before tracing him to his home address, where he was arrested.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised two charges of sexual assault based on the victim’s account and the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Following a trial in January, jurors found Obichukwu guilty of both offences.

Two-Year Prison Sentence

At sentencing, the court jailed Obichukwu for two years.

He was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

British Transport Police said the case highlights the importance of victims reporting offences and praised the victim’s courage in coming forward.

The force continues to encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses sexual offences on the rail network to report them immediately so action can be taken against offenders.

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