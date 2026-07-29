Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Manchester city centre, with tram services suspended through Market Street while police and paramedics remain at the scene. Police, ambulance crews and transport staff were called to Market Street shortly after 10am on Wednesday following reports of an incident involving a tram.

City Centre Trams Suspended

Tram services through Manchester city centre were temporarily halted as emergency crews responded. Greater Manchester Police had not issued details about the nature of the incident at the time of publication.

Reports on Social Media

Images and videos circulating on social media showed a significant emergency service presence in the area. Several eyewitnesses claimed a person had become trapped between a tram and the platform, although these reports have not been confirmed by police or transport officials. There is currently no official confirmation regarding the cause of the incident or the condition of anyone involved.

Police Yet to Confirm Details

Greater Manchester Police are expected to release further information once enquiries have been carried out and next of kin have been informed, if required. Motorists and commuters are advised to expect disruption in Manchester city centre while emergency services continue to deal with the incident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is released.