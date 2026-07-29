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COPS IN HOT WATER Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

Two serving West Yorkshire Police officers have been suspended from duty after being charged with a series of serious criminal offences, including sexual assault, voyeurism and perverting the course of justice. The officers, who are based in Leeds and Bradford South, are both due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 August.

Leeds Sergeant Charged With Sexual Assault

Sergeant Stephen Costello, 34, who is based in Leeds, has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman aged over 16. The charge relates to an alleged incident reported in Leeds during 2025. West Yorkshire Police confirmed Sgt Costello has been suspended from duty while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Bradford Officer Faces Two Charges

In a separate case, Police Constable Bobby Beattie, 27, who serves with the Bradford South policing district, has been charged with:

  • Voyeurism
  • Perverting the course of justice

PC Beattie has also been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Court Appearance Next Week

Both officers are scheduled to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 4 August. West Yorkshire Police said internal misconduct proceedings will be considered once the criminal cases have concluded.

Police Statement

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed:

“Both officers are currently suspended from duty. Internal misconduct proceedings will follow the conclusion of the criminal process.”

As criminal proceedings are now active, further details cannot be reported at this stage. Both officers are entitled to a fair trial, and the charges remain allegations until proven in court.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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