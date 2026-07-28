Massive Fire at Islington Waste Facility Sees 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

Around 100 firefighters battled a major blaze at a waste processing facility in Islington after a large quantity of waste caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) mobilised 15 fire engines to the incident in Cottage Road, Islington, after receiving the first emergency calls at 4.04pm.

Waste Blaze Brought Under Control

Firefighters found approximately 10 tonnes of waste well alight inside the facility. Around 15 members of staff safely evacuated the building before emergency crews arrived. There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews from Holloway, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and neighbouring fire stations were sent to the scene, with firefighters working for several hours to contain the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 7.48pm, although crews are expected to remain at the site into the night tackling remaining hotspots.

Firefighters Remain at Scene

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“Approximately 10 tonnes of waste was alight and around 15 members of staff evacuated the building before crews arrived. There are no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade was first called about the incident at 1604, and crews from Holloway, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations have been mobilised to the scene.

“Crews were able to contain the fire by 1948. Firefighters will remain on scene into the night, working to extinguish remaining pockets of fire.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Cause Under Investigation

Fire investigators will examine the scene once it is safe to do so to establish how the fire started. Motorists and residents in the area may continue to see emergency service activity while damping-down operations continue. The London Fire Brigade has urged the public to avoid the immediate area where possible while crews complete their work.