Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

A man has admitted stealing an ambulance with a patient still in the back after driving away from Royal Stoke University Hospital while paramedics were treating the casualty. Marshall Leese, 32, of Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court to aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, false imprisonment, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without third-party insurance. The incident happened on 25 March outside Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Ambulance Driven Away During Treatment

The court heard the ambulance had been parked in a triage bay using its “run lock” system, allowing the engine to remain running while paramedics removed the keys. As one paramedic treated a patient in the rear of the vehicle, Leese climbed into the driver’s seat and drove the ambulance away. The patient remained inside the ambulance during the theft.

Police Track Stolen Ambulance

Staffordshire Police quickly traced the stolen emergency vehicle before it was abandoned at an Esso petrol station on London Road, Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme. Leese fled the scene on foot into nearby woodland. He was located a short time later by Police Dog Foxy and the dog’s handler. Police said Leese was bitten on the hand after failing to comply with officers’ instructions.

Initial Denial

During police interview, Leese denied any involvement, claiming he had been cycling nearby looking for a friend before being confronted by the police dog. However, investigators gathered sufficient evidence to charge him and he later admitted all of the offences before the court.

Police Response

Detective Constable Lili Rose Gregory, from Staffordshire Police’s Criminal Investigations Department, said:

“This incident could have ended very differently and I’m pleased that no one was hurt as a result of Leese’s actions.

“Despite his initial denial, we were able to build conclusive evidence to make sure that a conviction was secured in court today.”

Sentencing to Follow

Leese has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date. Staffordshire Police said the case highlights the risks posed by those who interfere with emergency service vehicles while crews are carrying out vital medical treatment.