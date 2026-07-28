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MAJOR OVERHAUL Government Unveils £4,500 Apprenticeship Bursary and Major Education Overhaul to Tackle Youth Unemployment

Government Unveils £4,500 Apprenticeship Bursary and Major Education Overhaul to Tackle Youth Unemployment

The Government has announced sweeping reforms to technical education, including a new apprenticeship bursary worth up to £4,500 a year and plans to introduce vocational learning for pupils from the age of 14. The package aims to remove financial barriers preventing young people from entering apprenticeships while giving secondary school pupils earlier access to workplace skills and technical training. Ministers say the changes form part of a wider strategy to tackle youth unemployment and better prepare young people for careers in sectors facing skills shortages.

£4,500 Apprenticeship Support

Under the proposals, some families receiving Universal Credit will be eligible for a new apprenticeship bursary worth up to £4,500 a year. The Government said the funding is designed to offset any reduction in benefits that can occur when a young person begins an apprenticeship, ensuring families are not financially disadvantaged by choosing vocational training. Ministers hope the measure will encourage more school leavers to take up apprenticeships by removing one of the biggest barriers to participation.

Technical Education From Age 14

The reforms will also see pupils in Year 10 given the opportunity to combine traditional classroom learning with technical education. Students will continue studying core academic subjects while also taking part in:

  • Technical and vocational training
  • Employer work placements
  • Skills programmes linked to local employment opportunities

Schools, colleges, employers and regional leaders will work together to develop the new pathways. A national rollout is planned from September 2028.

“Equal Footing” With Academic Study

Announcing the plans, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the reforms are intended to place technical education on the same level as traditional academic qualifications. He said:

“Whether you choose construction, coding or classics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve.”

Tackling Skills Shortages

The Government believes the changes will help address skills shortages across a range of industries while offering young people more routes into employment. The reforms are expected to be developed over the next two years ahead of their planned introduction in schools and colleges across England from September 2028.

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