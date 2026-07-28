Sidcup Man Placed on Sex Offenders Register After Attempting to Sexually Communicate with Child

A man has been sentenced after admitting attempting to engage in sexual communication with who he believed was an underage girl, only to discover he had been communicating with a decoy account set up to expose suspected child predators. Harrison Bodnar, 29, formerly of Sidcup and now living elsewhere in Kent, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Sexual Messages Sent to Decoy Account

The court heard that between 25 February and 15 April 2025, Bodnar exchanged sexual messages with someone he believed to be an underage girl. Among the messages, he requested that the child send him explicit photographs. However, the account had been created as a decoy operation designed to identify and report suspected child sexual offenders. The matter was subsequently referred to police, leading to Bodnar’s arrest and prosecution.

Community Sentence

Following his guilty plea, magistrates sentenced Bodnar to a two-year Community Order. As part of the sentence, he must complete:

100 hours of unpaid work

Rehabilitation activity requirements

Sexual Harm Prevention Measures

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years. The order will allow police to monitor Bodnar’s internet use and place restrictions on his online activity. He has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Protecting Children Online

The case highlights the continued use of online decoy operations to identify individuals seeking to communicate sexually with children. Police continue to urge parents and carers to speak with children about staying safe online and encourage anyone with concerns about child sexual exploitation to report them immediately. Bodnar’s conviction follows his guilty plea and sentencing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.