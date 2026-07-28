Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

A five-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after a double-decker bus crashed into a house in a Devon village.

Emergency services rushed to Torquay Road, Shaldon, at around 6.45pm on Monday 27 July following reports that the bus had collided with a property.

The young boy, from Torquay, was travelling as a passenger on the bus when the collision occurred.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital for specialist treatment.

Fourteen Other Passengers Assessed

Devon and Cornwall Police said a further 14 passengers were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews.

None required hospital treatment.

The circumstances leading to the collision remain under investigation.

Driver Arrested

A man in his 60s, from the Torbay area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Road Closed for Seven Hours

Torquay Road was closed for around seven hours while specialist roads policing officers carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

The damaged bus was later recovered.

Witness Appeal

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage which could assist the investigation to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with:

CCTV footage

Doorbell camera footage

Mobile phone video

Dashcam recordings

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260198141.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.