Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

Four men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 34 years after a Glock handgun was used in a shooting on a Liverpool street and detectives uncovered a conspiracy involving firearms and Class A drugs. The group were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 27 July after admitting a series of serious firearms and drug offences linked to a shooting in Kirkdale.

Gun Fired in Residential Street

The investigation began on Sunday 27 July 2025, when Merseyside Police received multiple reports that a firearm had been discharged in Wulstan Street, Kirkdale. Detectives launched what they described as a thorough and complex investigation into the incident. Enquiries established that Jonathan Ford, Thomas Beverage and Keiran Ingle had travelled to the area in a stolen BMW, where a Glock self-loading pistol was used to fire three shots. The bullets struck an alley gate, causing damage. Police believe two men had been standing beside the gate only moments before the shots were fired, narrowly avoiding serious injury or death.

Forensic Evidence Linked Fourth Man

During the investigation, detectives also identified Reece Sands, who was forensically linked to the Glock handgun. The four men were subsequently charged as part of a wider investigation into organised criminality involving firearms and Class A drugs.

Guilty Pleas

All four defendants pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Two counts of conspiracy to possess prohibited weapons, namely a Glock self-loading pistol and a revolver

and a Conspiracy to possess ammunition

Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine

Sentences

At Liverpool Crown Court, the four men received the following sentences:

Jonathan Ford, 32 , of Lincoln Crescent, Bootle – 13 years and eight months

, of – Thomas Beverage, 24 , of Miranda Road South, Kirkdale – Eight years and four months

, of – Keiran Ingle, 27 , of Alderney Road, Vauxhall – Seven years and six months

, of – Reece Sands, 23, of Bigdale Road, Kirkby – Five years

The combined prison sentences total more than 34 years.

Police Welcome Sentences

Merseyside Police said the convictions followed an extensive investigation that identified those responsible for bringing illegal firearms onto the streets of Liverpool. Detectives said the case demonstrates the force’s continued commitment to tackling organised crime, removing dangerous weapons from communities and bringing those involved in firearms offences before the courts.