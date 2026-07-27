Machete Killer Jailed for Life as Family of Stockton Victim Say ‘Our Lives Have Changed Forever’

A man has been jailed for life for the brutal machete murder of a 27-year-old in Stockton, while a second man has been sentenced for his role in the fatal attack. Stephen Lee Ward, 26, of Tithe Barn Road, Stockton, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of the murder of Macaulay Branighan. Samuel Tweddle, 23, of Kimblesworth Walk, Stockton, was jailed for a total of 13 years after being convicted of manslaughter. Both men were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 24 July.

Fatal Machete Attack

Macaulay Branighan died following a violent incident at Westerton Green, Stockton, on Sunday 12 October 2025. The 27-year-old suffered catastrophic injuries after being attacked with a machete during a sustained assault. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died from his injuries.

CCTV Shows Final Moments

Following the sentencing, Cleveland Police released CCTV footage shown during the trial. The footage captures Samuel Tweddle with Macaulay outside a shop in Hardwick shortly before the attack. Moments later, Macaulay is seen being chased along High Newham Road by a group accompanied by a dog. He was then attacked with a machete and left with horrific injuries that proved fatal.

Family’s Heartbreaking Tribute

Following the convictions, Macaulay’s family paid tribute to the much-loved 27-year-old. They said:

“Macaulay was loved deeply and his loss has changed our lives forever.”

The family have continued to be supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Sentenced at Teesside Crown Court

After a trial, the jury found:

Stephen Lee Ward guilty of murder .

guilty of . Samuel Tweddle guilty of manslaughter.

On Friday, Ward was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years before he can be considered for parole. Tweddle received a total sentence of 13 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

Justice for Macaulay

The sentencing concludes a lengthy murder investigation into the death of Macaulay Branighan, whose killing shocked the Stockton community. Police said the convictions ensure those responsible for the fatal machete attack have now been brought to justice.