Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

END OF AN ERA Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has announced she is leaving the programme after 17 years to become the new host of BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship breakfast show. The 51-year-old broadcaster will take over the station’s weekday breakfast programme from January, replacing Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards, who previously confirmed they would be stepping down at the end of the year.

New Chapter for Veteran Presenter

Munchetty, who has also hosted a mid-morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live for the past five years, said she was excited to begin the new role. She said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining 5 Live Breakfast in January. Live news, great conversations and connecting with audiences are what I love most about broadcasting, and 5 Live does all of that brilliantly.”

Farewell to BBC Breakfast

Reflecting on her nearly two decades on BBC Breakfast, Munchetty paid tribute to her colleagues. She said:

“It has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside an incredibly talented and hard-working group of journalists who are not only outstanding colleagues but also great friends.”

She added that the opportunity to present BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship breakfast programme was:

“Simply too good to pass up.”

Munchetty said the new role would require “100% of my focus and energy.”

Staying on Air Until January

Despite the announcement, viewers will continue to see Munchetty on BBC Breakfast for the remainder of the year. She confirmed she will also continue presenting her Radio 5 Live mid-morning programme until she officially takes over the breakfast show in January. She said:

“I’m sure there will be plenty of news to cover, and it will very much be business as usual.”

End of an Era

Munchetty joined BBC Breakfast in 2008 and has become one of the programme’s most recognisable presenters, covering major national and international news stories over the past 17 years. Her move marks a significant shake-up for the BBC’s morning programming, with a new presenter expected to be announced for BBC Breakfast in due course.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Drug Dealer Convicted After Police Chase Through Birmingham Ends with Heroin and Crack Cocaine Seizure

BAG OF DRUGS Drug Dealer Convicted After Police Chase Through Birmingham Ends with Heroin and Crack Cocaine Seizure

UK News
Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

WEATHER WARNING Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

UK News
Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

ROOF BLAZE Massive Fire Breaks Out on Rooftop of Greenwich Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

CAMPAIGN OF CONTROL Huddersfield Man Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Abuse After Victim’s Courageous Report

UK News
Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

SHOTS FIRED Four Men Jailed for Combined 34 Years After Gun Fired in Kirkdale Street

UK News
Wanted Prisoner Still on the Run Nearly Six Months After Escaping HMP Springhill

MAN STILL ON THE RUN Wanted Prisoner Still on the Run Nearly Six Months After Escaping HMP Springhill

UK News
Pair Jailed for More Than 20 Years After Brutal Home Invasion Robbery in Derbyshire

BRUTAL ATTACK Pair Jailed for More Than 20 Years After Brutal Home Invasion Robbery in Derbyshire

UK News
Burglar Who Took Taxi to Victim’s Home Before Stealing Van Jailed

BURGLAR JAILED Burglar Who Took Taxi to Victim’s Home Before Stealing Van Jailed

UK News
Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

SCHOOL HEAD Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

UK News
Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

DRUGS HAUL Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

THOUSAND WORDS Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

UK News
Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

UK News
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

MYSTERY THAT STILL HAUNTS Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

STOLEN AMBULANCE Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

UK News
Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

Man Admits Stealing Ambulance With Patient Inside Outside Stoke Hospital

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

HGV TROUBLES Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

DOUBLE MURDER Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

TABTOO AND GONE Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

MURDER PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Watch Live