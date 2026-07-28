Naga Munchetty to Leave BBC Breakfast After 17 Years for New Radio 5 Live Role

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has announced she is leaving the programme after 17 years to become the new host of BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship breakfast show. The 51-year-old broadcaster will take over the station’s weekday breakfast programme from January, replacing Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards, who previously confirmed they would be stepping down at the end of the year.

New Chapter for Veteran Presenter

Munchetty, who has also hosted a mid-morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live for the past five years, said she was excited to begin the new role. She said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining 5 Live Breakfast in January. Live news, great conversations and connecting with audiences are what I love most about broadcasting, and 5 Live does all of that brilliantly.”

Farewell to BBC Breakfast

Reflecting on her nearly two decades on BBC Breakfast, Munchetty paid tribute to her colleagues. She said:

“It has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside an incredibly talented and hard-working group of journalists who are not only outstanding colleagues but also great friends.”

She added that the opportunity to present BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship breakfast programme was:

“Simply too good to pass up.”

Munchetty said the new role would require “100% of my focus and energy.”

Staying on Air Until January

Despite the announcement, viewers will continue to see Munchetty on BBC Breakfast for the remainder of the year. She confirmed she will also continue presenting her Radio 5 Live mid-morning programme until she officially takes over the breakfast show in January. She said:

“I’m sure there will be plenty of news to cover, and it will very much be business as usual.”

End of an Era

Munchetty joined BBC Breakfast in 2008 and has become one of the programme’s most recognisable presenters, covering major national and international news stories over the past 17 years. Her move marks a significant shake-up for the BBC’s morning programming, with a new presenter expected to be announced for BBC Breakfast in due course.