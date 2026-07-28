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Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

Tooting Bec Lido Celebrates 120 Years as UK’s Largest Freshwater Swimming Pool

One of London’s most iconic landmarks is celebrating a major milestone as Tooting Bec Lido marks 120 years since it first opened to the public. The historic Tooting Bec Lido officially opened on 28 July 1906 as the Tooting Bathing Lake, providing much-needed public bathing facilities at a time when many homes did not have private bathrooms. Today, 120 years later, the 90-metre outdoor pool remains the largest freshwater swimming pool in the UK, welcoming thousands of swimmers every year.

A South London Landmark

Holding around one million gallons of unheated water, the lido is open from early April until the end of September, while dedicated members of the South London Swimming Club continue to brave the cold throughout winter. The club, founded just weeks after the pool opened in 1906, is one of England’s oldest swimming clubs and hosts regular races, cold-water swimming events and the biennial UK Cold Water Swimming Championships.

Celebrating 120 Years

To mark the anniversary, members of the South London Swimming Club are aiming to collectively swim 120 miles on 28 July. Karen Wells, General Manager of Tooting Bec Lido at Places Leisure, said the venue remains a treasured part of the local community. She said:

“As one of the UK’s most historic and iconic lidos it has such a rich heritage and a special place in the hearts of the local community, it is a real honour to see it celebrate its 120th anniversary.

“Although it is in the middle of the hustle and bustle of busy South London, for many the lido is an escape from busy city life with many using it to unwind as well as keeping healthy.

“From dedicated swimmers embracing the benefits of cold-water swimming in the winter to families creating lasting memories during the summer months, the lido brings people together in a unique way.”

A Rich History

The lido has played an important role in South London’s history for more than a century. Key milestones include:

  • 1906 – Opened as Tooting Bathing Lake after being built in just four months.
  • 1908 – The famous Christmas Day swimming race became an annual tradition.
  • 1930s – Modernisation transformed the bathing lake into the lido seen today, with filtration systems, changing facilities and a café.
  • 2002 – Major refurbishment including a new shallow-end entrance.
  • 2006 – Hosted the first UK Cold Water Swimming Championships.
  • 2008 – Hosted the World Winter Cold Water Swimming Championships, the first time the event had been held outside Finland.
  • 2017 – A new multi-purpose pavilion opened.
  • 2023 – The lido reopened following a £4 million investment, including a new filtration system and plant room, with Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds unveiling a commemorative plaque.

More Than Just a Swimming Pool

Matthew Eady, Director of Culture and Leisure at Wandsworth Council, said:

“Tooting Bec Lido is one of Wandsworth’s most iconic landmarks and a much-loved part of local life.

“For 120 years, it has brought people together to swim, relax and make memories. This milestone is a chance to celebrate its remarkable history and the generations of residents and visitors who have enjoyed this special place.”

South London Swimming Club Membership Secretary Margy Sullivan said the lido remains as much a social hub as it is a sporting venue. She said the club welcomes everyone from casual swimmers to English Channel swimmers and continues to host races, water safety training, cultural events and community activities throughout the year.

Looking to the Future

Following its extensive refurbishment, Tooting Bec Lido now welcomes more than 3,300 visitors on busy days and has recently introduced a new mobile pool lift to improve accessibility. As it celebrates 120 years of history, the much-loved South London landmark continues to serve generations of swimmers while preserving its place as one of Britain’s most famous open-air pools.

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