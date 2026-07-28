Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARMED ROBBERY Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

Two men have been taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a property in Keighley during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Strong Close Way at around 4.08am today (Tuesday 28 July) following reports of an assault.

Two Men Found Injured

West Yorkshire Police officers attended the scene and located two men inside an address who had reportedly been assaulted. Both casualties were taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that one of the men has since been discharged, while the condition of the second has not been disclosed.

CID Investigation Underway

Detectives from Bradford CID are now leading enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been announced at this stage, and officers continue to investigate what happened. Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting the relevant incident details. More updates will be published as further information becomes available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

DEVON BUS CRASH Five-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into House in Devon

UK News
Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

ARMED ROBBERY Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

UK News
Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

POLICE WELCOME Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

UK News
Parents and Baby Among Four Killed in Devastating A38 Crash as Victims Named

PARENTS NAMED BY POLICE Parents and Baby Among Four Killed in Devastating A38 Crash as Victims Named

UK News
Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

THOUSAND WORDS Claims Made by Former Camerawoman About Tommy Robinson Circulate Online

UK News
Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

MYSTERY THAT STILL HAUNTS Detectives Say Suzy Lamplugh’s Disappearance Remains One of Britain’s Greatest Unsolved Cases 40 Years On

Breaking News, UK News
New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

New Beryl E-Scooters Left Stacked Near Hubs After Parking Spaces Fill Up

UK News
Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

SAFETY ALERT Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

UK News
Eastenders Legend Big Mo Goes Viral With Reebok Collaboration

LEGEND GOES VIRAL Eastenders Legend Big Mo Goes Viral With Reebok Collaboration

UK News
Former Cumbria Police Officer Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault and Strangulation Offences

DIRTY COP Former Cumbria Police Officer Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault and Strangulation Offences

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

HGV TROUBLES Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

Lorry Driver Fined After Mobile Phone Blocked View on M1 During Police Crackdown

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

DOUBLE MURDER Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

Triple Killer Guilty of Murdering Two Vulnerable Men Before Strangling Prison Cellmate

UK News
Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

PICTURED AND NAMED Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

UK News
Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

Man, 19, charged with murder after fatal Whitstable collision

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS INJURIES Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

MURDER PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

UK News
Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

DEAD HORSE Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

UK News
Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation After Dead Horse and Foal Found Dumped Near Shropshire Village

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

Two Bedfordshire Police Officers Burned and Temporarily Blinded in Violent Domestic Incident

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

Mother and Boyfriend Guilty of Murdering Two-Year-Old Isabelle Rose Welsh

UK News
M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

MAJOR DIESEL LEAK M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

UK News
M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

M20 Closed Overnight After Major Diesel Spill Sparks Emergency Resurfacing Works

UK News
Watch Live