Two Men Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Assault in Keighley

Two men have been taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a property in Keighley during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Strong Close Way at around 4.08am today (Tuesday 28 July) following reports of an assault.

Two Men Found Injured

West Yorkshire Police officers attended the scene and located two men inside an address who had reportedly been assaulted. Both casualties were taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that one of the men has since been discharged, while the condition of the second has not been disclosed.

CID Investigation Underway

Detectives from Bradford CID are now leading enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been announced at this stage, and officers continue to investigate what happened. Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting the relevant incident details. More updates will be published as further information becomes available.