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POLICE WELCOME Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

Closure Order Granted for Swindon Property Following Disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour Reports

A property in Swindon has been shut down for three months after police secured a court order following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour, disorder and suspected cuckooing. Wiltshire Police obtained the closure order for an address in Groundwell Road after an application to Swindon Magistrates’ Court, which granted the order on Tuesday 21 July. The order means that only the tenant, landlord, authorised contractors and emergency services are permitted to enter the property for the next three months.

Reports of Disorder and Cuckooing

The action follows ongoing complaints from residents and multiple reports of incidents at the address. Police said they had received reports relating to:

  • Criminal damage
  • Loud music
  • Disorderly behaviour
  • Anti-social behaviour
  • Suspected cuckooing

Cuckooing is a form of exploitation where criminals take over the home of a vulnerable person to use it for illegal activity, often linked to drug dealing or organised crime.

Police Welcome Court Order

PC Brown, from the Swindon Central South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“We have been receiving regular reports of antisocial behaviour including noise complaints and disorderly behaviour coming from this address which is of great concern to us, and the residents living nearby.

“As a result, we have applied for and been granted this closure order, which will help reduce antisocial behaviour and disorder from continuing, safeguard vulnerable individuals and to provide respite to the local community.

“We will continue to carry out patrols in the area and ensure that anyone found in breach of the order will be dealt with robustly.”

Warning Over Breaches

Wiltshire Police said anyone found entering or remaining at the property in breach of the closure order could face enforcement action. Officers will continue to patrol the area while the order remains in force as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and protect the local community.

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