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MURDER PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

Man and Woman Found Dead at Remote Renfrewshire Cottage as Police Launch Unexplained Death Investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at a remote property in Renfrewshire. Emergency services were called to Corsliehill Road, on the outskirts of Houston, at around 7.50am on Monday 27 July following reports of concern for a person. On arrival, officers found the bodies of a 43-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. Police Scotland have confirmed both deaths are currently being treated as unexplained while investigations continue.

Investigation Underway

The deceased have been named locally as Jim Mair, 43, and his wife, Stacy Mair, 35. The couple, who married in 2019, were understood to have worked together at TRS Tree Surgery, based in glasgow/" title="Glasgow" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Glasgow. Specialist officers and forensic teams remained at the rural property throughout Monday, with roads around the cottage closed while enquiries were carried out.

Police Statement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of a 35-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man in the Houston area.

“Around 7.50am on Monday, 27 July, we received a report of concern for a person in Corsliehill Road.

“Emergency services attended, and the body of a man and a woman were found nearby.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time, there is nothing to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“Their relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Post-Mortem Examinations to Take Place

Detectives are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations as they work to establish exactly what happened. While there has been speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, Police Scotland has not confirmed a cause of death or stated that this was a murder-suicide. Officers have instead stressed that enquiries remain ongoing and the deaths continue to be treated as unexplained. Anyone affected by this story can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website for confidential support, available 24 hours a day.

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