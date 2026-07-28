Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Removes Tattoo Tribute to Late One Direction Star

Kate Cassidy has revealed she is removing one of the tattoo tributes she had dedicated to her late boyfriend Liam Payne, nearly two years after the former One Direction singer’s death. The 27-year-old shared the update with fans on social media, explaining that while she had decided to have one of the tattoos removed, she intends to have it redone in the future. Liam Payne died on 16 October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony while on holiday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tattoo Removal Revealed

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Kate shared a mirror selfie from a tattoo removal clinic in Miami wearing protective safety glasses. She captioned the image:

“Tattoo removal today.”

She later explained the decision, writing:

“Decided to get some tattoos removed that were done poorly.

“Will be getting redone eventually.”

Kate also shared footage of a laser technician removing her “444” tattoo.

Special Meaning Behind ‘444’

The number 444 held deep significance for the couple. Following Liam’s death, Kate described him as her “guardian angel”, revealing the pair had exchanged handwritten notes about their future together. One note written by Liam read:

“Me and Kate to marry within a year / engaged and together forever 444.”

Kate has previously said the number became a lasting symbol of their relationship and future plans. In addition to the “444” tattoo, she has several other tributes to the late singer, including angel wings, a rose, and Liam’s initials, “LP”.

Heartfelt Tribute

Following Liam’s death, Kate shared an emotional tribute describing him as “the love of my life” and “my best friend.” She said:

“My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.”

She added:

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned.

“You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Kate ended the tribute by signing it:

“Forever yours, Katelyn 444.”

Remembering Liam Payne

Liam Payne rose to international fame as a member of One Direction, one of the world’s biggest-selling boy bands, before launching a successful solo career. His death in October 2024 prompted tributes from fans, friends and fellow musicians around the world. While Kate has chosen to remove one of her tattoos, she has made clear it is only temporary, saying she plans to have the tribute professionally redone in the future.