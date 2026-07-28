Murder Suspect Dies in Prison Before Trial as Watchdog Publishes Findings

A man accused of murdering his wife at their Kent home died in prison from natural causes before he could stand trial, a Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report has confirmed. Brian James, 81, was charged with the murder of his wife, Carol James, also 81, following her death at their home in Dunwich Road on 15 November 2024. Mr James later died in the early hours of 23 February 2025 after being transferred from HMP Elmley to Medway Maritime Hospital. A report published by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman on Tuesday 28 July confirmed he died from acute ischaemia of the bowel, liver and spleen, concluding his death was due to natural causes.

Wife Found Dead at Home

Police were called to the couple’s home at 8.22am on 15 November 2024 following a 999 call. Officers and paramedics found Mrs James collapsed in a bedroom. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, including chest compressions, she was pronounced dead at 9.10am. Mr James was treated in hospital for a head injury before being arrested and later charged with murder.

Murder Allegations

During proceedings at the Old Bailey, prosecutors alleged Mr James strangled his wife following an argument linked to his belief that they were both infected with hookworm. The court heard he had allegedly become increasingly concerned about the supposed infestation and was frustrated that Mrs James continued leaving the house. It was alleged that on the morning of her death, Mrs James was preparing to attend a hair appointment when Mr James attempted to stop her. Prosecutors alleged he struck her with a saucepan before compressing her neck. The court also heard Mrs James allegedly managed to grab the saucepan during the struggle and struck her husband on the head. Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn told the court that the cause of Mrs James’ death was compression of the neck and that medical examinations found no evidence of any hookworm infestation. Mr James had not entered a plea and the allegations against him were never tested at trial because of his death.

Death in Prison

Following his remand into custody, Mr James was held at HMP Elmley. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman investigated the circumstances surrounding his death and concluded he received healthcare broadly equivalent to that available in the community. However, the report found that the assessment and management of his abdominal pain on the day before his death was not sufficiently comprehensive. The watchdog has recommended that healthcare staff at the prison receive further training in assessing and managing acute abdominal pain.

Coroner’s Findings

At the inquest into Mr James’ death, Assistant Coroner Sarah Clarke said his death had not come as a surprise given his deteriorating health. She said:

“Whilst he was not noted to have any terminal illness, his general health had deteriorated significantly over time.”

The criminal proceedings into the death of Carol James ended following Mr James’ death, meaning the murder charge was never determined by a court.