RAF Red Arrows Cut Displays to Seven Jets to Save Ageing Hawk T1 Fleet

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced that the Red Arrows aerobatic team will fly with seven jets for most of their 2024 displays instead of the usual nine. The decision aims to preserve the ageing Hawk T1 aircraft fleet, which has been in service since 1980 and faces increasing maintenance challenges.

Reduced Displays Confirmed

The RAF confirmed that the full nine-jet formation will only perform twice in 2026: during the King’s Birthday Flypast in June and the United States’ 250th anniversary Independence Day celebrations in July.

Ageing Hawk T1 Fleet

The Hawk T1 fleet, operated by the Red Arrows since 1980, is due to retire in March 2030. With aircraft parts increasingly scarce and expensive, the RAF is adopting measures to extend the lifespan of the jets.

Raf Statement

An RAF spokesperson stated the move supports the “sustainable management of the Hawk T1 fleet” as the aircraft nears retirement, ensuring continued displays while safeguarding the limited resources available.