Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FLEET UPDATE RAF Red Arrows Cut Displays to Seven Jets to Save Ageing Hawk T1 Fleet

RAF Red Arrows Cut Displays to Seven Jets to Save Ageing Hawk T1 Fleet

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced that the Red Arrows aerobatic team will fly with seven jets for most of their 2024 displays instead of the usual nine. The decision aims to preserve the ageing Hawk T1 aircraft fleet, which has been in service since 1980 and faces increasing maintenance challenges.

Reduced Displays Confirmed

The RAF confirmed that the full nine-jet formation will only perform twice in 2026: during the King’s Birthday Flypast in June and the United States’ 250th anniversary Independence Day celebrations in July.

Ageing Hawk T1 Fleet

The Hawk T1 fleet, operated by the Red Arrows since 1980, is due to retire in March 2030. With aircraft parts increasingly scarce and expensive, the RAF is adopting measures to extend the lifespan of the jets.

Raf Statement

An RAF spokesperson stated the move supports the “sustainable management of the Hawk T1 fleet” as the aircraft nears retirement, ensuring continued displays while safeguarding the limited resources available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

BEACH PATROL RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

FLIGHT EMERGENCY Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

UK News
Man Charged After Leigh McDonald’s Death in South Queensferry Assault

POLICE CHARGES Man Charged After Leigh McDonald’s Death in South Queensferry Assault

UK News
Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

CRIME SPREE Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

UK News
Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

POLICE PROBE Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

UK News
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

FORCED HIS WAY IN Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

DATE DRAMA Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

SENTANCE REVIEW Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

ATTEMPT MURDER Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

UK News
Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

UK News
Auto Draft

GUN ATTACK Two Men Shot in Prescot as Police Investigate Targeted Attack

UK News
Auto Draft

Two Men Shot in Prescot as Police Investigate Targeted Attack

UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

TEEN FIGHTS FOR LIFE Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

UK News
Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

UK News
Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

UK News
Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

UK News
Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

SHOP BAN Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

UK News
Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

UK News
Watch Live