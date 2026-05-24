Search Continues for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy at Swanholme Lakes Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police are continuing a search operation after a 15-year-old boy went missing in the water at Swanholme Lakes, #Lincoln, on Sunday 24 May. Emergency services were called around 2.30pm following reports the boy was in difficulty in the water. The search is ongoing with the support of the Underwater Search Team.

Urgent Water Search

Despite the “very best efforts” from the public at the lake and emergency responders, the boy has not yet been located. The area remains closed as officers and specialist teams work to find him.

Family Informed

Police have informed the boy’s family and expressed their thoughts during this “incredibly difficult time”. They have asked the public to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from speculation.

Police Appeal

Authorities have urged people not to spread inaccurate information, confirming reports that the boy has been found are false. Updates will be given when appropriate.

Scene Closure

To allow emergency services to operate without disruption and maintain dignity, the public is asked not to visit or gather near Swanholme Lakes while the search continues.