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ROAD CLOSED A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

The A303 in Wiltshire is shut in both directions between the A338 near Snoddington and the A345 at Amesbury following a serious collision. Police and ambulance crews remain at the scene, causing significant disruption and closure of the key route.

Complete Road Closure

Authorities have closed the A303 in both directions amid emergency response efforts. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect prolonged delays while the incident is dealt with.

Westbound Diversion Route

Drivers heading westbound should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

  • Exit onto the A338 southbound.
  • At the A338/The Portway roundabout, take the second exit onto The Portway southbound.
  • Continue through Old Sarum on The Portway.
  • At The Portway/A345 roundabout, take the second exit onto the A345 northbound towards Amesbury.
  • At Countess Roundabout (A345/A303 junction), take the first exit to rejoin the A303 westbound.

Eastbound Diversion Route

For eastbound traffic, follow the solid square diversion symbol:

  • From Countess Roundabout, exit onto A345 southbound towards Salisbury and Old Sarum.
  • At The Portway roundabout, take the exit onto The Portway northbound through Old Sarum.
  • Continue to the A338 roundabout, then take the exit onto A338 northbound to rejoin the original route.

Travel Advice

Road users affected by this closure are urged to allow extra journey time, consider alternative routes, or delay travel where possible. Police continue to manage the scene and update on progress.

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