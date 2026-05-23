Man Jailed Over False Imprisonment and Strangulation in Ramsey

Richard Chipperfield, 39, from Wood Lane in Ramsey, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail after holding his former partner captive in their caravan. The victim was locked inside and had a pillow pressed over her face, preventing her from breathing. Police were called to the property on 15 March last year following a call from a mental health helpline and the victim’s disclosure of ongoing control and abuse.

Police Called To Caravan

Officers responded after the victim contacted a helpline and, with her consent, reported that Chipperfield had locked her inside their mobile home and stopped her from leaving. The situation escalated concerns due to his controlling behaviour, which included monitoring her phone and following her around the caravan.

Abusive Control Revealed

The victim revealed that over recent months, Chipperfield’s actions had become increasingly controlling and invasive. On one occasion in February 2025, he pressed a pillow over her face, restricting her breathing, and threatened that if he were a woman, he would have killed her.

Court Conviction At Cambridge

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, 21 May, Chipperfield admitted to charges of false imprisonment and intentional strangulation. He was sentenced promptly after entering his guilty pleas, reflecting the severity of the offences.