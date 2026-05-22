Police Warns of Wildfire Risks This Bank Holiday Weekend

Police and emergency services have issued a warning about the increased risk of wildfires across the region this bank holiday weekend due to dry weather conditions. Visitors to the moorlands and countryside are urged to take precautions to prevent fires that could threaten wildlife, habitats, and local communities.

High Fire Risk Alert

The dry and warm weather has created ideal conditions for fires to ignite and spread quickly. Authorities stress the importance of public vigilance to protect the region’s natural environment and residents.

Strict Safety Reminders

No BBQs or open fires allowed

Dispose of cigarettes safely to avoid accidental ignitions

Take all litter home, especially glass bottles that can start fires

Know your precise location using tools like what3words for emergencies

If you spot smoke or flames, move to safety and call 999 immediately

Protecting Communities

Wildfires can threaten not only the landscape but also the safety of nearby villages and towns. Community cooperation in following the guidance is critical to keeping everyone safe this bank holiday.

Emergency Response Ready

Emergency services are prepared to respond quickly to any signs of wildfire and encourage prompt reporting to help contain any outbreaks before they spread.