Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

Richard Whitaker, a 54-year-old former Leeds teacher, was sentenced to two years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting numerous offences related to indecent images of children. The court also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and mandatory sex offender registration.

Serious Offences Admitted

Whitaker pleaded guilty to creating 19 Category A images, the most severe classification of indecent photos of children. He also admitted making 12 Category B and 74 Category C images, along with distributing Category C images. As part of his sentence, 16 months were deducted for 40 Category C images he personally took.

Recent Employment At Leeds School

Until July 2024, Whitaker was employed as a teacher at a Leeds school but resigned a week before his arrest. Authorities reassured the community following concerns over safeguarding.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Constable Andrew Williamson from the Wakefield Child Safeguarding Team said: “We understand that this sentencing may cause some concern, particularly for parents of pupils at schools where Whitaker taught. The majority of Whitaker’s offending relates to him downloading images made by others. He did admit taking a number of Category C images of a child and that child’s family are already fully aware of this investigation. Should anyone have any information about any other potential offences then I would urge them to come forward to report it.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wakefield Child Safeguarding Team through the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat or by calling 101.