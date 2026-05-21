Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

Greater Manchester Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man was threatened at knife point in Manchester Arndale shopping centre on the evening of 7 March. At around 7:15pm, the victim was confronted by a group of boys who demanded his coat and threatened to stab him if he refused. Thankfully, the man managed to escape unharmed.

Knife Threat Incident

The attackers targeted the victim for his coat, threatening violence with a knife, sparking concern over street safety in the city centre.

CCTV Image Released

Police have published an image showing two individuals they wish to identify and speak to as part of their ongoing investigation into the attempted robbery.

Public Appeal For Information

Officers urge anyone with information or who recognises the two people pictured to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or through the Live Chat service, quoting log number 2684 of 07/03/2026.