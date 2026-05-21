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MYSTERY DEEPENS Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

Mark Williams-Thomas, famed investigator of high-profile UK missing persons cases, has shared his analysis of Lee Andrews’ disappearance in Dubai. Lee, the husband of celebrity Katie Price, vanished nearly a week ago after failing to board a flight back to the UK. Dubai police and British authorities are involved, with concerns escalating over whether Lee has been kidnapped or is deliberately hiding.

Timeline Raises Questions

Lee’s last confirmed contact was a chilling FaceTime call on May 13, where he appeared hooded and bound inside a van, whispering “they’re coming for me” before the call ended abruptly. Days earlier, Lee had sent selfies from Dubai airport but did not board his scheduled flight to London.

Conflicting Reports Surface

Rumours emerged that Lee is hiding in a dilapidated villa in Dubai using a burner phone, attempting to evade Katie Price and authorities. Yet Katie insists she has no idea where he is and fears he has been abducted. Lee’s family has reported him missing to the British Embassy, prompting an investigation including CID involvement.

Investigator Questions Official Story

“His hands were tied, not by handcuffs, but he didn’t tell her to phone the police, nor did he call them himself,” said Williams-Thomas.

He also highlighted the suspicious deletion of Lee’s social media content following his disappearance and criticised media claims that his whereabouts are known but not reported to Interpol or police.

Possible Motivations Examined

Williams-Thomas suggested there could be multiple explanations: a genuine kidnapping, Lee voluntarily ‘ghosting’ Katie, or a hoax to attract attention. He described Katie Price as “incredibly gullible” and warned the ordeal could severely impact her mental health. Whatever the truth behind Lee Andrews’ disappearance, the case remains complex and unresolved, with police inquiries continuing in Dubai and the UK.

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