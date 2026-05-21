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SECURITY DEATH Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

A 35-year-old man, Yves Sakila, died after being restrained by security guards outside Dublin’s Arnotts shopping centre following an alleged shoplifting incident. The event occurred as Sakila allegedly attempted to flee with stolen perfume. During the incident, an 80-year-old man was knocked down and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services, including Gardaí and paramedics, responded quickly, performing CPR and using a defibrillator on Sakila, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Security Intervention Sparks Death

Sakila, a Congolese national who had lived in Ireland for 22 years and recently stayed at the Salvation Army’s Granby Centre hostel, was held down by five people, including shop security, before Gardaí arrived. Witnesses noted the restraint methods used, drawing comparisons to high-profile cases internationally. The circumstances of his death are under urgent investigation.

Outrage And Official Responses

The man’s death has ignited significant public concern and anti-racism protests across Ireland. Both Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan have demanded swift, transparent, and thorough inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Sakila’s death.

Retailer Expresses Regret

Arnotts released a statement expressing deep sadness over the death, stressing that no fatal outcome should ever arise from a retail security incident. They have pledged full cooperation with ongoing investigations to clarify the events.

Questions Remain Over Restraint

Questions persist about whether the level of force used was necessary and whether the tragic outcome could have been avoided. The ages and roles of those restraining Sakila are also under scrutiny as investigations continue.

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