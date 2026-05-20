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KIDNAP ARREST 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped at knifepoint on a quiet street in Bowdon, Cheshire, on Monday evening. She was held for seven hours in a van before being found in a hotel car park in Knutsford early Tuesday by Cheshire Police, who arrested a 56-year-old man in connection.

Random Street Abduction

The victim was walking alone on Bradgate Road in Bowdon at around 6:45pm when a man forced her into a vehicle at knife threat. Police said this was a random attack, and the girl did not know the suspect.

Passerby Intervention

A passerby heard the girl’s screams from inside the van and alerted the police. This eyewitness was able to provide the vehicle registration number, prompting an urgent vehicle alert and search.

Suspect Held In Custody

Officers found the van parked at the Cottons Hotel and Spa car park in Knutsford during the early hours, where the teenage girl was discovered safe. A 56-year-old white male was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning.

Police Statement

“Officers working alongside Cheshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of abduction after a teenage girl was reported missing on Monday 18 May in Altrincham,” said Greater Manchester Police. “Specialist officers are supporting the girl and her family. There is no wider risk to the public. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

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