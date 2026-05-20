Teen Trial Unfolds Over Fatal Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

A Glasgow High Court jury heard chilling testimony from a teenager who witnessed the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayden Moy in the sand dunes of Irvine Beach on 17 May 2025. Emergency services rushed to the scene following a violent confrontation involving several youths, concerned over rival youth group tensions escalating to deadly violence.

Eyewitness Account Revealed

A 17-year-old witness described the chaos as defendants approached his group on the dunes and Kayden slipped during the ensuing chase. He recounted how 18-year-old Cole Turley, who has pleaded guilty to murder, then attacked Kayden, delivering fatal stab wounds. A passing nurse and paramedics attempted emergency aid but Kayden tragically lost consciousness.

Accused Denies Charges

Alongside Cole Turley, two other teenagers, Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, are on trial, denying murder charges. Both claim innocence and have lodged special defences blaming Turley as the sole attacker.

Evidence Tampering Allegations

Prosecutors accuse Stewart and the younger defendant of attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding blood-stained knives in a divan bed frame and a freezer. They also allegedly instructed another person to burn clothes worn during the attack.

Weapon And Public Disorder Charges

In addition to murder, the two teenagers face charges of brandishing weapons and throwing rocks at the public during the beach disturbance, highlighting the violence that erupted during the territorial dispute between rival youth groups.

Trial Continues

Presided over by Lord Scott, the trial examining the tragic events at Irvine Beach remains ongoing, with the jury hearing further evidence and testimonies related to the fatal stabbing of Kayden Moy.