Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Emergency services rushed to a major incident in the Winnall area of Winchester after reports of a van fire and explosions near residential flats, prompting nearby schools to enter lockdown procedures.

Multiple fire engines, police units and ambulance crews attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon following reports of loud bangs and a vehicle engulfed in flames close to flats in Winnall.

Social media quickly filled with eyewitness accounts, with several residents describing hearing explosions and feeling the impact from nearby buildings.

One resident wrote: “Van exploded into flames. Scary – you could feel it in the flats. Fire and Police have it in hand.”

Another witness claimed a person may have been involved in the incident, while unconfirmed reports circulating online suggested a fatality. Authorities have not officially confirmed any deaths or injuries at this stage.