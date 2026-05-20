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EXPLOSIONS REPORTED Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Emergency services rushed to a major incident in the Winnall area of Winchester after reports of a van fire and explosions near residential flats, prompting nearby schools to enter lockdown procedures.

Multiple fire engines, police units and ambulance crews attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon following reports of loud bangs and a vehicle engulfed in flames close to flats in Winnall.

Social media quickly filled with eyewitness accounts, with several residents describing hearing explosions and feeling the impact from nearby buildings.

One resident wrote: “Van exploded into flames. Scary – you could feel it in the flats. Fire and Police have it in hand.”

Another witness claimed a person may have been involved in the incident, while unconfirmed reports circulating online suggested a fatality. Authorities have not officially confirmed any deaths or injuries at this stage.

Parents also reported that at least one nearby school was placed into lockdown as emergency services dealt with the unfolding situation. One parent said her daughter was walking nearby when the incident happened.

She urged people not to speculate online, writing: “Please don’t speculate about what’s happened. Please just think of the people involved.”

Other residents criticised the spread of graphic images and videos on social media during the incident, calling for respect for those affected and their families.

Police cordons remain in place while emergency services continue investigations into the cause of the fire.

At the time of writing, neither Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary nor Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service had released a full statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information or footage from the area is urged to contact the police.

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