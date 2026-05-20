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PREDATORY OFFENDER JAILED Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

A registered sex offender from Ditton near Maidstone has been jailed after attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child online. Darren Cross, 42, was caught by Kent Police during an unannounced visit on 3 February 2026 when officers found new undisclosed online profiles and deleted internet history on his phone, breaching his sex offenders register requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Evidence Uncovered

Officers discovered multiple messages of a sexual nature sent by Cross to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl. He claimed he was only contacting underage users to report and get them banned, but evidence contradicted this defence.

Charges And Court Outcome

Cross was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child, two counts of failing to comply with sex offenders register rules, and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 May 2026 to two years’ imprisonment.

Investigators Response

“Cross is a manipulative individual who tried to cover up his crimes by deleting his search history and creating profiles under fake names,” said PC Charlotte Wilson. “He pretended to protect children online but was actually a threat. Although no one was directly harmed, his intentions were clear. We are committed to monitoring and prosecuting sex offenders who breach their conditions.”

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