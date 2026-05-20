Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

Devizes Police are urgently appealing for help to locate Marcia, a 52-year-old woman reported missing on the morning of 19 May. Marcia was last seen around 9am, and her family are increasingly worried about her welfare.

Missing Woman Description

Marcia is about 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was believed to be wearing a fleecy top, a blue-green body warmer, and black leggings when she disappeared.

Concern For Welfare

Police have highlighted concerns that Marcia may be confused and vulnerable, prompting the urgent appeal for information on her whereabouts.

How To Help

Anyone who has seen Marcia or has information about her location is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference number 54260059843.