Sky Warns Hundreds Over Illegal Premier League Streaming

Sky has identified and issued legal warnings to hundreds of users across Ireland who are illegally streaming Premier League matches via dodgy Fire Sticks and streaming boxes. The broadcaster has sent letters giving recipients two weeks to commit in writing to stop using illegal IPTV services or face potential court action.

Legal Letters Issued

Sky confirmed it has issued cease-and-desist letters to around 200 individuals linked to unlawful subscriptions to the illegal IPTV service Easy. Those who do not respond risk Sky pursuing legal actions, including injunctions and claims for damages and legal costs.

Irish High Court Order

The campaign follows a March Irish High Court ruling ordering the release of names and addresses of over 300 suspected dodgy box users to Sky. This legal move aims to clamp down on unauthorised Premier League streaming and piracy.

How Illegal Streaming Works

Dodgy boxes and modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks come pre-loaded with software allowing users to watch Sky channels and others without a paid subscription. Sky emphasises this is an illegal breach of their broadcasting rights.

Crime And Security Risks

Police and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) regard the use of such devices as a serious crime. Beyond copyright infringement, users risk exposing their personal and financial information to organised crime gangs involved in distributing illegal streaming devices.

Skys Anti-Piracy Efforts

Sky invests billions in Premier League broadcasting rights and employs an in-house anti-piracy team. The broadcaster is actively targeting illegal streaming services and warns that continued use of these dodgy boxes and Fire Sticks will lead to legal consequences.