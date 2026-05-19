Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STREAMING WARNING Sky Warns Hundreds Over Illegal Premier League Streaming

Sky Warns Hundreds Over Illegal Premier League Streaming

Sky has identified and issued legal warnings to hundreds of users across Ireland who are illegally streaming Premier League matches via dodgy Fire Sticks and streaming boxes. The broadcaster has sent letters giving recipients two weeks to commit in writing to stop using illegal IPTV services or face potential court action.

Legal Letters Issued

Sky confirmed it has issued cease-and-desist letters to around 200 individuals linked to unlawful subscriptions to the illegal IPTV service Easy. Those who do not respond risk Sky pursuing legal actions, including injunctions and claims for damages and legal costs.

Irish High Court Order

The campaign follows a March Irish High Court ruling ordering the release of names and addresses of over 300 suspected dodgy box users to Sky. This legal move aims to clamp down on unauthorised Premier League streaming and piracy.

How Illegal Streaming Works

Dodgy boxes and modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks come pre-loaded with software allowing users to watch Sky channels and others without a paid subscription. Sky emphasises this is an illegal breach of their broadcasting rights.

Crime And Security Risks

Police and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) regard the use of such devices as a serious crime. Beyond copyright infringement, users risk exposing their personal and financial information to organised crime gangs involved in distributing illegal streaming devices.

Skys Anti-Piracy Efforts

Sky invests billions in Premier League broadcasting rights and employs an in-house anti-piracy team. The broadcaster is actively targeting illegal streaming services and warns that continued use of these dodgy boxes and Fire Sticks will lead to legal consequences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

MISSING MAN Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

UK News
Man Charged with GBH After Maidstone Stabbing on Broadway Bridge

BRIDGE ATTACK Man Charged with GBH After Maidstone Stabbing on Broadway Bridge

UK News
Person on Farringdon Street Bridge Sparks Police Welfare Check

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Person on Farringdon Street Bridge Sparks Police Welfare Check

UK News
John Worboys Faces Increased Prison Security After ITV Drama Screening

PRISON FEARS John Worboys Faces Increased Prison Security After ITV Drama Screening

UK News
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

CRACK DEALER JAILED Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

BANG TO RIGHTS Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

FAMILY GRIEF Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
Uber Eats Driver Caught Stomping Customer’s Food in London

DELIVERY OUTRAGE Uber Eats Driver Caught Stomping Customer’s Food in London

UK News
Ex-Cop Gary Parkinson Jailed for County Lines Drug Trafficking from Manchester to Devon

POLICE BETRAYAL Ex-Cop Gary Parkinson Jailed for County Lines Drug Trafficking from Manchester to Devon

UK News
Manchester Arena Survivors Mentor Teachers After Southport Knife Attacks

TRAUMA SUPPORT Manchester Arena Survivors Mentor Teachers After Southport Knife Attacks

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

ROBBERY ALERT Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

UK News
Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

UK News
Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News
Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News
UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

POLICE CRACKDOWN UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

UK News
UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

POLICE SEIZURE Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

UK News
Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

UK News
National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

DOG TRIUMPHS National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

UK News
National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

UK News
Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

SUSPECT CHARGED Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

UK News
Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Four Jailed for Old Firm Football Violence in Glasgow City Centre

FOOTBALL DISORDER Four Jailed for Old Firm Football Violence in Glasgow City Centre

UK News
Four Jailed for Old Firm Football Violence in Glasgow City Centre

Four Jailed for Old Firm Football Violence in Glasgow City Centre

UK News
Man Jailed for Stalking Woman with 600 Calls in Newcastle-under-Lyme

STALKER SENTANCED Man Jailed for Stalking Woman with 600 Calls in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News
Man Jailed for Stalking Woman with 600 Calls in Newcastle-under-Lyme

Man Jailed for Stalking Woman with 600 Calls in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News
Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

DRUGS BUST Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

UK News
Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

UK News
Watch Live