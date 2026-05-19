Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

Two people have been jailed after police found nearly 40 deals of cocaine concealed inside a sock hidden in a car in Tamworth. On 30 January, Staffordshire officers stopped a grey Jaguar in the Kettlebrook area at around 11:45am and uncovered the drugs during a search. The seizure disrupted the illegal drug supply in the area.

Basha And Stanciu Sentenced

Ledgon Basha, 23, from Essex, and Cristina Stanciu, 25, from Birmingham, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on 15 May. Both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the class A drug, cocaine. Basha was sentenced to two years and three months, while Stanciu received two and a half years behind bars.

Police Find Drugs In A Sock

The cocaine, estimated to be worth around £2,000, was hidden in the car’s centre console inside a sock. Officers also seized phones and cash during the search, indicating drug-dealing activity.

Additional Driving Offences

Basha was further convicted of driving without a licence and without insurance. He was fined for these offences in addition to his jail term for drug supply.

Police Response