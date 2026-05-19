Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

Two people have been jailed after police found nearly 40 deals of cocaine concealed inside a sock hidden in a car in Tamworth. On 30 January, Staffordshire officers stopped a grey Jaguar in the Kettlebrook area at around 11:45am and uncovered the drugs during a search. The seizure disrupted the illegal drug supply in the area.
Basha And Stanciu Sentenced
Ledgon Basha, 23, from Essex, and Cristina Stanciu, 25, from Birmingham, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on 15 May. Both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the class A drug, cocaine. Basha was sentenced to two years and three months, while Stanciu received two and a half years behind bars.
Police Find Drugs In A Sock
The cocaine, estimated to be worth around £2,000, was hidden in the car’s centre console inside a sock. Officers also seized phones and cash during the search, indicating drug-dealing activity.
Additional Driving Offences
Basha was further convicted of driving without a licence and without insurance. He was fined for these offences in addition to his jail term for drug supply.
Police Response
“Basha and Stanciu were brazen in their operation to supply drugs in Tamworth in the middle of the day in January,” said Superintendent Victoria Downing from the major and organised crime unit. “I am pleased we were able to seize the drugs and hope that the pair’s sentences show how determined we are to disrupt the supply of illegal substances in Staffordshire.”