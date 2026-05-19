Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

The Metropolitan Police’s detailed investigation into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire is on track to submit all charging files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by the end of September. The probe involves 220 investigators working across london/">London and aims to deliver long-awaited answers to bereaved families and survivors after years of painstaking inquiry into the catastrophic blaze.

Unprecedented Investigation Scale

The complexity of the Grenfell investigation is unlike any before in UK law enforcement. So far, the Met has examined the roles of 15,000 individuals and 700 organisations, identifying 57 suspects and 20 organisations potentially liable for offences including corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, misconduct in public office, and health and safety breaches. Investigation teams have sifted through 165 million electronic files and taken over 14,400 statements. More than 27,000 exhibits, including critical building materials like cladding, insulation, doors, and windows, remain stored securely for evidence.

Collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service

The Met has submitted 15 of 20 individual files and completed 10 of 14 overarching files to the CPS, with the prosecution team committed to reviewing the vast evidence thoroughly and expeditiously ahead of the fire’s 10th anniversary. CPS Head Frank Ferguson emphasised the importance of fairness and care in handling this sensitive case for all affected.

Innovative Trial Preparation

Preparing for potential future court hearings, investigators are at the planning stage of building a replica of elements of Grenfell Tower. This will provide juries with a tangible reference, crucial given that the tower was dismantled after the fire, enhancing understanding beyond drawings or 3D models.

Support For Families And Survivors

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth acknowledged the long wait for families and survivors and assured continued support. Efforts aim to balance meticulous, thorough investigation with sensitivity to those deeply affected by the tragedy as the criminal justice process advances.