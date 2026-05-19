Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

Elhamuddin Mohammadi was arrested in Blackpool after stabbing a taxi driver in Baden-Baden, Germany. The attack caused a crash and left the victim badly injured. UK authorities are now arranging his extradition to face prosecution in Germany.

Cross-border Arrest

Mohammadi’s capture in Blackpool follows the stabbing incident in Germany, where he reportedly demanded money from the taxi driver, resulting in a serious injury and a subsequent crash.

Extradition Process Begins

Officials are coordinating the legal steps to return Mohammadi to Germany to stand trial, highlighting international cooperation in tackling violent crimes.

Taxi Driver Critically Hurt

The victim remains severely wounded following the stabbing, with German emergency services responding immediately to the scene.

Police Appeal To Public

Authorities have emphasised the isolated nature of this incident and thanked the public for their support during the investigation and arrest.