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COUNCIL SHAKEUP Fifth Newly-Elected Green Councillor Quits in London Triggering By-Elections

Fifth Newly-Elected Green Councillor Quits in London Triggering By-Elections

Simon Anthony, the Green Party councillor elected in North Acton, Ealing, on 7 May, has resigned citing health reasons. He is the fifth Green councillor in London to step down since the local elections, prompting a series of by-elections across the capital.

Series Of Green Resignations

Along with Mr Anthony, newly elected Greens in Camden, Haringey, Lambeth, and Hackney have also quit. These resignations have triggered multiple by-elections ahead, challenging the party’s hold on key London wards.

North Acton Seat Contested

Mr Anthony was the only Green elected in North Acton, winning 1,298 votes and securing the second-highest tally in a tight race with 17 candidates dominated by Labour and Greens. Labour claimed the other two seats in the ward.

Eligibility Issues Rock Greens

Some resignations arose from eligibility problems. James Tilden of Hackney Central and Muhammed Naser of Camden were forced out because, as local authority employees, they were legally barred from serving as councillors. Jayon Henriques in Haringey was also found ineligible for undisclosed reasons.

Controversy Overshadows Lambeth

Saiqa Ali, elected in Lambeth’s Streatham St Leonard ward, decided not to take her seat after arrest over allegations of antisemitic social media posts. She had been suspended by the Greens but remained on the ballot due to electoral law restrictions.

Labour Loses Ground In London

The Green gains come amid Labour’s loss of control over more than half of London boroughs. Zack Polanski’s Greens captured key boroughs including Lewisham, Hackney, and Waltham Forest, capitalising on Labour’s collapse. Ealing Council is expected to announce the date for the North Acton by-election shortly, with the Greens preparing a full campaign to retain the seat.

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