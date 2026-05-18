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VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

A 21-year-old man from Middle Wallop, Stockbridge, has been jailed after violently attacking an 85-year-old pensioner in Salisbury in the early hours of 25 January 2025. Morgan Rees pleaded guilty to Section 18 GBH at Salisbury Crown Court and received a 3 year and 4 month prison sentence for the unprovoked assault that left the elderly victim seriously injured.

Shocking Late-night Attack

The incident occurred after Rees spent the night drinking at pubs and clubs around Salisbury, where he was involved in disorder on Brown Street. Later, at around 3am, he targeted the pensioner who had pulled into a layby in his van. Rees forced open the vehicle door, repeatedly punched the driver, dragged him to the ground, and continued to viciously attack him with punches and kicks.

Victim Speaks Out

“I cannot for the life of me comprehend why this guy attacked me. I am a defenceless 85-year-old man who was sat in my van minding my own business,” the victim said in a court statement.

He described ongoing trauma, stating: “Every time I shave my face and look in the mirror, I have to always take care of myself because of the damage that was caused to my eye socket.” The assault has left him fearful of going out alone at night, especially in Salisbury.

Police Condemn Violence

Detective Sergeant Emma Fisher from South CID labelled the attack “unprovoked” and “prolonged,” condemning the level of violence. She welcomed the sentence and stressed that “violence of any kind will not be tolerated”.

Additional Penalties

Alongside his custodial sentence, Morgan Rees was disqualified from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge as part of his punishment for the violent assault.

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