Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

A four-hour search by Devon and Cornwall Police, HM Coastguard, and RNLI ended in tragedy when the body of 38-year-old Robert Sutton was found off Hollicombe Beach, Devon. The 38-year-old had been reported missing from Paignton on the evening of Saturday, May 16. Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner, with no suspicion of foul play.

Urgent Missing Person Operation

Robert Sutton’s disappearance sparked a major multi-agency response including police officers, the Coastguard, and RNLI volunteers. The search began around 7.40pm after he was reported missing and continued throughout the night.

Body Recovered Near Hollicombe Beach

At approximately 11.45pm, emergency services located the body of a man off Hollicombe Beach, which lies between Torquay and Paignton. Formal identification is pending, but police confirmed it is believed to be Robert Sutton.

Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

Devon and Cornwall Police stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s family have been informed, and the case file will be passed to the coroner for further investigation.

Community Reacts To Tragic Outcome

The disappearance and subsequent recovery of Robert Sutton’s body has reverberated through the local community in Devon, with many expressing their condolences to the family during this difficult time.