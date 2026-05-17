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COURT DRAMA Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

Influencer Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, appeared in a Florida court on Friday after he and a fellow streamer were filmed firing over 25 rounds at a dead alligator in the Everglades, a protected area. Despite facing up to eight years behind bars, Judge Marcus Bach Armas handed down a sentence of probation, community service, and a firearm safety course, sparing Peters jail time.

Gun Charges Dropped From Prison

Clavicular was initially charged with discharging a firearm within a protected wildlife area, which carries serious penalties. However, Judge Marcus opted for leniency, sentencing Peters to six months’ probation, 30 hours of community service, and mandatory counselling on firearm safety.

Streaming Ban Included

In a notable restriction, Clavicular was prohibited from streaming or monetising any content related to his community service, limiting his usual social media activities. This move aims to prevent any exploitation of his sentence for personal gain.

Judges’ Viral Look Sparks Online

The hearing attracted extra attention online due to Judge Marcus Bach Armas’s striking appearance. Internet users compared the influencer and the judge, joking that the judge ‘mogged’ Clavicular—outshining him in looks and court authority during the high-profile hearing.

Legal Outcome Signals Enforcement Balance

The sentence reflects a balance between accountability and leniency for social media figures caught committing offences in protected environmental zones. Police and prosecutors highlighted the need for responsible behaviour, especially when firearms and wildlife are involved.

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