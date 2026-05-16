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DRUGS BUST Two Men Jailed for Growing 300 Cannabis Plants in Stoke-on-Trent

Two Men Jailed for Growing 300 Cannabis Plants in Stoke-on-Trent

Two men, Florjan Dani and Klajid Qerimi, both 26 and with no fixed address, have been jailed for 12 months after police seized around 300 cannabis plants at an address on Newcastle Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. The discovery was made on 17 December 2025 following an intelligence-led raid by Staffordshire Police. Both men admitted producing a Class B controlled drug at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 15 May 2026.

Major Cannabis Seizure

Officers from the Stoke-on-Trent north local policing team uncovered a large-scale cannabis grow during the operation. Alongside the plants, police also seized related growing equipment used for cultivation at the property.

Arrests Court

Dani and Qerimi were arrested on the spot. Although they initially declined to comment during custody interviews, they later pleaded guilty to the charges in court. PC Elias Casey, who led the investigation, highlighted the connection between cannabis farms and organised crime.

Police Warnings On Cannabis Farms

“Cannabis grows are often linked to serious organised crime and often involve the exploitation of vulnerable people,” said PC Casey. “We will continue to act upon intelligence and take robust action against those responsible for cannabis cultivation in Stoke-on-Trent and wider Staffordshire.”

Community Safety And Awareness

Staffordshire Police urge the public to remain vigilant for signs of cannabis cultivation in their communities. For advice on identifying suspected cannabis growing operations, visit the Staffordshire Police website.

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