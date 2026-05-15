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COUNCILLOR RESIGNS Reform Councillor Resigns After OnlyFans Gay Porn Revelation in Haydock

Reform Councillor Resigns After OnlyFans Gay Porn Revelation in Haydock

Stephen Mousdell has resigned as Reform councillor for Haydock, near St Helens, just a week after his election. The resignation follows media exposure of his OnlyFans account, where he created gay adult content alongside his boyfriend. The local election winner cited intense media pressure and personal strain as reasons for stepping down.

Shock Resignation After OnlyFans Leak

Mousdell, who secured a seat representing the Haydock ward, confirmed that the recent publicity around his side career as a gay porn content creator has caused extreme personal and mental health challenges. The councillor admitted his relationship and well-being have been severely impacted by the media scrutiny.

Pressure From Town Hall And

In a statement, Mousdell said the combined pressure from the press, town hall figures, and political opponents made continuing in office untenable. He described an ongoing conflict between his role as a public official and his adult entertainment work, which he pointed out is legal and consensual.

OnlyFans Persona Revealed

Operating under the alias ‘LachlanTaylorUK,’ Mousdell’s OnlyFans presence highlights his work as a gay porn star and DJ, sharing explicit videos featuring himself and his boyfriend. His profile includes preferences for several niche adult communities.

Political Fallout in the Local Area

The resignation adds to the turbulence in the Reform Party locally, following other councillors stepping down amid controversies. Unlike the racist social media posts by some party members, Mousdell’s resignation centres on personal lifestyle choices being exposed.

Calls For Transparency On Candidates

The incident has sparked debate about the need for candidates to disclose personal or professional activities that could impact their public roles ahead of elections. Mousdell expressed gratitude to the Reform Party while lamenting the stigma around adult industry careers in public office.

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